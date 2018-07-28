Man gets 6-year sentence for hitting wife with car

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A man who ran over his wife in a Bow parking lot last year has been sentenced to six years in prison.

Prosecutors say 30-year-old Jason Alleyne was high on methamphetamines when he chased after his wife and hit her with a car, causing several broken bones. He was convicted of first-degree assault.

WMUR-TV reports Alleyne told a judge Friday that he knows what he did was wrong, but that he wasn't himself that day. He said he's a different person now and asked the judge for a second chance.

The sentence handed down by Judge John Kissinger was slightly less than what the prosecution sought. Kissinger said domestic violence is a serious problem, and it was inappropriate to say the incident was caused only by drug use.

Information from: WMUR-TV, http://wmur.com