Man gets 65 years for killing Cook County investigator

MAYWOOD, Ill. (AP) — A man convicted of the 2013 shooting death of a Cook County sheriff's investigator in suburban Chicago has been sentenced to 65 years in prison.

A Cook County judge sentenced 27-year-old Brandon Jackson on Friday after he was found guilty of murder and attempted armed robbery in January for the 2013 shooting of Cuauhtomec Estrada.

Prosecutors say Estrada was fatally shot outside a Bellwood VFW hall while trying to protect his daughter and her boyfriend from two masked robbers.

Another man, Gage Thornton, pleaded guilty to murder last year and was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

WLS-TV reports Jackson's public defender described him as a good person left traumatized by an abusive childhood.

Melinda Santamaria, the slain officer's sister-in-law, says the sentencing is "the beginning to healing our hearts."

___

Information from: WLS-TV.