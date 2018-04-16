Man gets 90 years in prison for Delaware gas station robbery

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware man has been sentenced to 90 years in prison for an armed gas station robbery.

The News Journal cites a Friday release from the Delaware Department of Justice that says 31-year-old Jamar Waters had pointed a pistol at two employees of a Dover gas station in 2016 and demanded money.

He was convicted of two counts of first-degree robbery and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. In a simultaneous trial, he was found guilty of possession of a firearm by a person prohibited.

He had previous convictions on weapons, assault and robbery charges that barred him from having a gun.

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com