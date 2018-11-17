Man gets prison after repeatedly injuring his son

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man has admitted in court that he repeatedly injured his 7-year-old son after state child welfare workers placed the boy in his custody despite his lengthy history of domestic violence and an order barring him from seeing his two younger sons.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Robert Lamb pleaded guilty in Multnomah County Circuit Court Friday to two counts of criminal mistreatment.

Judge Katharine von Ter Stegge sentenced him to a year and a half in prison followed by three years of supervision.

In a separate development, court records show that a civil lawsuit filed in August by the boy's guardian against Oregon's Department of Human Services has settled for $600,000, pending court approval.

The suit alleged the child welfare agency never should have placed the boy in his father's custody in October 2017.

Department spokesperson Laura McGinnis said she couldn't comment on the settlement.

