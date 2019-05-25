Man gets prison for shooting boyfriend of child's mother

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the 2016 shooting of the boyfriend of his child's mother.

The Kansas City Star reports that 27-year-old Daniel Wilson was sentenced Thursday in Jackson County Circuit Court. He had pleaded guilty in December to second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Prosecutors say the shooting occurred in May 2016 at a home in eastern Kansas City, where Wilson was picking up the mother of his child, and the baby, for an appointment.

Wilson encountered the woman's boyfriend, Tyrone London, sitting in the living room and the two argued.

Family members were present and say the woman tried to intervene, but Wilson pushed her aside and shot London.

___

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com