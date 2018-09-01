Man gets prison time for smashing San Diego officer's face

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A man who punched a San Diego policeman in the face after officers ordered him to stop walking in the middle of the street has been sentenced to seven years in state prison.

Thirty-nine-year-old Frederick Jefferson was sentenced Friday for assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury and resisting officers.

Authorities say two officers had ordered Jefferson to walk on the sidewalk during a protest rally at the city's Chicano Park in February.

Prosecutors say Jefferson ignored the orders and when the officers grabbed him, Jefferson lashed out. He smashed Officer Matthew Ruggiero's nose and cheek. The officer needed metal plates in his face and substantial dental work.

Authorities say it took a half-dozen officers to subdue Jefferson.

Jefferson said he acted in self-defense.