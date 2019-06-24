https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Man-gunned-down-in-Lakewood-home-police-seek-14032502.php
Man gunned down in Lakewood home, police seek suspect
LAKEWOOD, N.J. (AP) — Police have not made any arrests in a shooting that left a man dead in Lakewood.
The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office has released few details about happened in the home on Friday night.
Police found the 36-year-old suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Authorities have not released his name.
They say the investigation is ongoing.
View Comments