Man held in threat to San Diego-area church

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (AP) — A man has been arrested after a caller threated to harm people attending All Saints Day Masses at a Catholic church in suburban San Diego.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports the call was made to St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church on Tuesday and Chula Vista police arrested 61-year-old Thomas Escajeda on Wednesday. Authorities say he was a registered church member for more than a year.

Diocese of San Diego spokesman Kevin Eckery says the parish chose to close its school Thursday as a precaution and canceled a 10 a.m. All Saints Day Mass that was scheduled for children.

Three other Thursday Masses remained on schedule.

It's not clear if Escajeda has a lawyer who could comment on his behalf. The sheriff's website shows he remains jailed Thursday.

___

Information from: The San Diego Union-Tribune, http://www.utsandiego.com