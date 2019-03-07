Man held without bail after body found in shallow grave

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A man charged in connection with the discovery of a body in a shallow grave in his Massachusetts home's basement has been held without bail.

Thomas Garon Jr. pleaded not guilty Wednesday to disinterment of a body, identity theft and misleading a police investigation in connection with the discovery Saturday of the remains of 68-year-old Marcelino Mueces in the Worcester building.

Mueces was last seen Feb. 18. Police say Garon was in possession of Mueces' identification and his most recent paycheck.

The cause and manner of Mueces' death remain under investigation. No one has been charged with killing Mueces.

Garon's lawyer, Blake Rubin, says his client has very little in his criminal past except for misdemeanor charges.

He has a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Friday.