Unlicensed driver charged in girl's hit-and-run death

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged an unlicensed driver in the hit-and-run death of a 6-year-old western Michigan girl.

Nineteen-year-old Dakota Lee Welch was formally charged Monday with operating a vehicle without a license causing death and failure to stop at the scene of a deadly crash. He also faces a habitual offender charge. He's being held on $500,000 bond.

During his initial court appearance, Welch said there's no proof his vehicle struck the girl, Taylor Davis, on Sunday in Muskegon Heights.

Muskegon Heights Police Chief Joseph Thomas says Welch was arrested with the help of a man, Lamonte Wilkinson, who followed the suspect from the crash scene to a mobile home park, called authorities and waited for officers to arrive.

Wilkinson tells WOOD-TV the girl could have been "anybody's kid."