Man hospitalized after being injured in drive-by shooting

MARYSVILLE, Wash. (AP) — A Marysville man is in the hospital after he was struck by gunfire in a drive-by shooting.

KIRO-TV reports the man was near a Shell gas station in downtown Marysville at 12:30 a.m. Friday when a car drove by slowly and the passenger opened fire.

Marysville officers arrived to find the man lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to his lower body.

He was transported to Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives say the preliminary investigation indicates the shooting was not random and that it was a result of a disagreement between the suspect and the victim.

___

Information from: KIRO-TV, htthttp://www.kirotv.com/index.html