Man hospitalized after shooting involving police officer
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Authorities in South Bend are investigating a shooting involving a police officer that left one man hospitalized.
WNDU-TV reports a man was shot and transported to a hospital early Sunday morning. An update on his condition wasn't immediately available.
No officers were harmed in the shooting.
Authorities say the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. near an apartment complex. Further details were not immediately released.
Officers with St. Joseph County Metro Homicide are investigating the shooting.
