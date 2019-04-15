Man hurt in sale exchange outside Albuquerque police station

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a man selling his camera was robbed by a potential buyer despite meeting near an Albuquerque police substation.

KOB-TV reported Sunday that the suspect dragged the victim more than 20 feet (6 meters) with his car.

According to the victim, he used the OfferUp app to arrange a meeting in front of the Nob Hill Triangle Substation.

The victim says the suspect lured him out of view of a surveillance camera and offered him counterfeit money. When the victim questioned the legitimacy of the bills, the suspect grabbed the camera gear and drove off.

Police say the seller let go of the camera and then walked into the substation to report the crime.

Investigators have the license plate of the suspect's car and are searching for him.

Information from: KOB-TV, http://www.kob.com