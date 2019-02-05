Man imprisoned in fatal stabbing accused of killing cellmate

JESSUP, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man convicted in a woman's killing over heroin has been indicted in his cellmate's death.

The Capital reports 29-year-old Joseph Patrick Soule was indicted on first-degree murder and weapons charges after investigators at the Jessup Correctional Institution said they found 45-year-old David Issac Stephenson dead inside of a cell Nov. 2.

Soule told investigators they'd gotten into a fight and he had to defend himself. Police wrote Stephenson was stabbed in the neck and had significant blunt force trauma to his head. They say Stephenson's hands had been bound behind his back with electrical cord. Police wrote Soule had scratches.

Soule was sentenced to 30 years in prison in Christie Lynn Pelland's death. Prosecutors say she was stabbed 66 times and was Soule's heroin dealer.

No attorney is listed as representing Soule in court records.

