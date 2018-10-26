Man in prison for rapes convicted of 1981 fatal stabbing

CHICAGO (AP) — A man serving an 80-year prison term for multiple rapes has been found guilty of the 1981 stabbing death of a Chicago woman.

The Chicago Tribune reports Eugene Booker was convicted of murder Friday in the fatal stabbing of 35-year-old Carol Novak in her North Side home. The case remained unsolved for more than two decades until DNA evidence was retested and matched that of Booker.

The now 62-year-old Booker, who has been in custody since 1987, was charged with Novak's killing in 2014. Before the latest conviction, he was set to be released from prison in 2027 after serving time for sexually assaulting six women.

Authorities say Booker initially denied knowing anything about Novak's death but relented when he was informed about the new forensic testing.

___

Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com