Man indicted in attack that left woman with slashed throat

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man has been indicted in an attack that left a woman with a slashed throat on the side of a highway.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports 35-year-old Rosendo Jimenez Santiago was indicated Monday on a charge of felony assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, causing serious injury.

The indictment and authorities say the wounded woman was found in her car on the side of Business 40 one morning in May. Kernersville police say her throat was cut and she underwent surgery for serious wounds. They say Santiago and the woman knew each other. The nature of their relationship is unclear.

It's unclear when Santiago will next appear in court.

