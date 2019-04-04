Man indicted in kidnapping, death of Boston woman

FILE - In this June 16, 2018 file photo, Jassy Correia plays with her 18-month-old daughter during a Juneteenth Day celebration at Playstead Park in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston. Correia was killed after she left a Boston nightclub on the morning of Feb. 24, 2019. Her body was found in the trunk of a car several days later in Delaware. Louis D. Coleman III was arrested in Delaware and extradited to Boston. The U.S. Attorney's office in Massachusetts said on Thursday, April 4, 2019, that Coleman had been indicted on one count of kidnapping resulting in death. (John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via AP, File) less FILE - In this June 16, 2018 file photo, Jassy Correia plays with her 18-month-old daughter during a Juneteenth Day celebration at Playstead Park in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston. Correia was killed ... more Photo: John Tlumacki, AP Photo: John Tlumacki, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Man indicted in kidnapping, death of Boston woman 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

BOSTON (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted a Rhode Island man charged in the kidnapping of a Boston woman whose body was later found in the trunk of the man's car.

The U.S. Attorney's office in Massachusetts said Thursday that 32-year-old Louis Coleman was indicted on one count of kidnapping resulting in death. Coleman waived a preliminary hearing last month and agreed to be held without bail.

Jassy Correia disappeared after a birthday celebration at a Boston nightclub Feb. 24. Police in Delaware stopped Coleman's car four days later and found the 23-year-old woman's body in the trunk.

Prosecutors said security camera footage showed Coleman carrying a body into his Providence apartment, then several days later lifting a large, heavy suitcase into the car.

If convicted, Coleman could face the federal death penalty.