Man is fatally shot in south Phoenix; Suspect still at large

PHOENIX (AP) — Police are looking for a suspect after a man was fatally shot in a south Phoenix neighborhood.

They say officers responded to a call of shots fired about 8 p.m. Saturday near the area of Seventh Street and Dobbins Road.

Witnesses told police that they had heard the shots from a nearby home.

Police later found the 33-year-old victim with a gunshot wound.

The man died from his injuries.

His name hasn't been released yet.