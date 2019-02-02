Man jailed in lieu of $1M bond in killing of Lyft driver

This undated photo released by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office shows Fabian Durazo. Durazo, a 20-year-old transient accused of fatally stabbing his pregnant Lyft driver, killing the woman and her unborn child before stealing her vehicle, is jailed in lieu of $1 million bond. Durazo was transported to Phoenix on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019 and booked on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder and one count each of kidnapping and armed robbery following his arrest Sunday, Jan. 27 in La Paz County in western Arizona. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office via AP) less This undated photo released by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office shows Fabian Durazo. Durazo, a 20-year-old transient accused of fatally stabbing his pregnant Lyft driver, killing the woman and her unborn ... more Photo: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, AP Photo: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Man jailed in lieu of $1M bond in killing of Lyft driver 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

PHOENIX (AP) — A 20-year-old transient accused of fatally stabbing his pregnant Lyft driver, killing the woman and her unborn child before stealing her vehicle, is jailed in lieu of $1 million bond.

Fabian Durazo was transported to Phoenix on Thursday and booked on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder and one count each of kidnapping and armed robbery following his arrest Sunday in La Paz County in western Arizona.

Durazo was arrested near Quartzsite, nearly 150 miles (241 kilometers) from the Tempe apartment complex parking lot where 39-year-old Kristina Howato was stabbed.

Howato was in her third trimester of pregnancy.

Police believe Durazo planned to steal Howato's SUV and she was stabbed in a struggle.

Court records don't list a defense attorney for Durazo who could comment on the allegations.