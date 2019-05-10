Man jailed on suspicion of fleeing from police with kids

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a suspected drunken driver who fled from police with two children in his car crashed into a parked vehicle outside a Wichita senior center.

The Wichita Eagle reports that 34-year-old Markston Adkins, of Wichita, was booked into jail on suspicion of driving under the influence, aggravated child endangerment and several other charges.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a trooper attempted to stop him Wednesday for a traffic violation. The crash report says the trooper stopped the pursuit before Adkins's car jumped a curb and struck the parked vehicle.

Adkins was taken to a hospital with a suspected minor injury. The crash log says a 3-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl in his car had complaints of pain, but the report indicates that they weren't taken to a hospital.

Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com