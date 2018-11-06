Man killed at California rehab center shooting identified

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in Northern California have identified a man killed in a triple shooting at a rehab center.

The Marin County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday 52-year-old Nathan Lamont Hill, of Vallejo, was killed Monday when a transient opened fire at the Helen Vine Detox Center in San Rafael.

The office said Davance Lamar Reed was arrested Monday in neighboring Sonoma County after a pursuit unrelated to the triple shooting.

Officials say Reed wounded facility employee 32-year-old Anthony Mansapit and 30-year-old Brittney McCann. Authorities say McCann had dated the suspect. Both remain in intensive care at Marin General Hospital.

Authorities have not disclosed a motive.

The detox center is a licensed 26-bed co-ed residential detoxification program that treats people with alcohol and drug addiction, as well as "co-occurring psychiatric problems."