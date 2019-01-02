Man killed at nursing home; another resident charged

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A man has been killed at a St. Louis County nursing home, and another resident is facing charges in connection with the crime.

Police were called to The Estates of Spanish Lake Nursing and Rehabilitation facility just after 7 a.m. Wednesday. Officers found 69-year-old Larry Harris dead.

Prosecutors charged 73-year-old Willie Clemons with second-degree murder. He is jailed on $250,000 bond.

A probable cause statement says the men were roommates. A nurse found Clemons in his bed and not breathing. The statement says Clemons admitted to the nursing staff that he punched Harris several times. It wasn't immediately clear what led to the attack.