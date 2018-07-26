Man killed by officer outside Chicago wanted in Pennsylvania

LAKEMOOR, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a man who was fatally shot by police in suburban Chicago was wanted in connection with the death of an elderly man in Pennsylvania.

Lake County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Christopher Covelli said Thursday 36-year-old Kenneth Edwin Martell of Springboro, Pennsylvania, was a suspect in a slaying that occurred Monday.

Martell was shot early Thursday in Lakemoor, about 40 miles northwest of Chicago. The shooting occurred after an officer spotted an SUV parked on a single-lane access road and stopped to investigate.

Covelli says the man pulled out a handgun after the officer approached the SUV. He says the two struggled over the weapon when a second officer arrived and the man was shot.

Pennsylvania State Police named Martell in a murder warrant in the death of 88-year-old Theodore Garver during a robbery attempt.