Man killed, student injured in shooting in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Police say a 21-year-old man was killed and a University of Indiana student was injured in a drug-related shooting at an off-campus apartment.

Bloomington police say two men went to the apartment to buy marijuana but decided to rob the victims Thursday night. The victim was identified as 21-year-old Skylar Maupin of Seymour. The name of the injured student was not released.

Two Fort Wayne men, ages 25 and 24, were arrested in Morgan County.

The shooting occurred at the Knights Landing apartment complex, west of the university's Memorial Stadium. The student's injury was not life-threatening.