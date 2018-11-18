Man ordered to repay more than $200,000 in theft from trucks

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A Tennessee man has been ordered to pay nearly $218,000 to cover the cost of merchandise he and four other stole from commercial trucks.

U.S. District Judge Michael Mills sentenced 31-year-old Bryan Lucas earlier this month to three years of probation, plus the payment of restitution to truck lines and insurers.

Lucas and four other men have pleaded guilty to roles in a conspiracy to steal trailers at truck stops in Mississippi, Tennessee and other states.

WTVA-TV reports that among locations where trailers were stolen in Mississippi included Fulton, Oakland, Hickory Flat, Baldwyn and Okolona.

The merchandise was driven to a warehouse in Nashville and unloaded before being transported to Michigan.

The items taken included personal hygiene products, food, motor oil and antifreeze.

___

