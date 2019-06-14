Man pleads guilty in Indiana businessman's killing

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A man accused in the October slaying of a businessman in southern Indiana during a robbery has pleaded guilty to murder.

The News and Tribune reports 36-year-old Antonio J. McRae entered the plea Thursday in a Clark County courtroom. Under a plea agreement , he faces 45-65 years in prison when sentenced Aug. 15.

McRae was arrested in December in connection with 49-year-old Praful Patel's fatal shooting. McRae had told reporters he had planned to rob Patel but not to kill him.

Patel was killed while working at the Stop N Go convenience store that he and his wife owned in Jeffersonville.

McRae's attorney Dave Mosley said after Thursday's hearing that McRae is remorseful and wants to take responsibility for his actions. Mosley says McRae "feels horrible for Mr. Patel's family."

___

Information from: News and Tribune, Jeffersonville, Ind., http://www.newsandtribune.com