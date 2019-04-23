Man pleads guilty in crash that killed retired sergeant

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit man has pleaded guilty in connection with a car crash that killed a retired suburban police sergeant.

Wayne County prosecutors say 31-year-old Jimi Pierowich entered the plea Tuesday to operating while intoxicated causing death with an agreement that he'll get 3½ to 15 years in prison.

Prosecutors say 50-year-old Daryl Brown was crossing a street in downtown Detroit in December when he was struck. He died of his injuries at a hospital. Brown retired from the Sterling Heights police in 2017 after 26 years and was married to Macomb County Circuit Judge Jennifer Faunce.

Sentencing has been scheduled for May 21.