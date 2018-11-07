Man pleads guilty in death of infant

GLASGOW, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the death of an infant in his care.

News outlets report 38-year-old Chad Flora Lewis reached a plea agreement last week, days before a trial was to start in the 2015 death of 8-week-old Jalayah Grace Clark. Lewis pleaded guilty in Barren Circuit Court to first-degree manslaughter and two drug counts. Originally, he had been charged with murder. Under the agreement, prosecutors are seeking an 18-year sentence.

According to the Barren County Sheriff's Office, an autopsy said the child died from a "closed head injury." According to previous court testimony, deputies said Lewis told investigators that he had been taking care of the girl while her mother worked and shook the crying child.

Sentencing was set for Dec. 10.