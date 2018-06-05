Man pleads guilty in fatal beating of blind man

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man has pleaded guilty to beating a blind man so severely that he eventually died.

The Day reports 46-year-old Edgar Sanchez-Valencia, of New London, pleaded guilty Monday in New London Superior Court to first-degree manslaughter under the Alford doctrine.

Sanchez-Valencia and 38-year-old Marlon Beasley both lived at an apartment complex for seniors and disabled people. Sanchez-Valencia has epilepsy and Beasley was legally blind.

Both men were drinking at a party Thanksgiving morning in 2016 when Beasley was asked to leave because he was being disrespectful to his girlfriend.

Sanchez-Valencia told investigators he intervened when he thought Beasley was going to hit his girlfriend. Beasley was found unconscious in a hallway and died when he was taken off life support days later.

Sanchez-Valencia will be sentenced Aug. 15.

___

Information from: The Day, http://www.theday.com