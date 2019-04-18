Man pleads guilty in fatal stabbing in New Town

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A New Town man accused of fatally stabbing another man on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation has pleaded guilty in federal court.

Twenty-seven-year-old Donovan Duchaine is charged with second-degree murder and assault with a dangerous weapon in the death of 29-year-old David Rios, also of New Town. The Bismarck Tribune reports that the plea deal calls for the second charge to be dropped.

Authorities say Rios was stabbed outside a New Town residence on May 25. Duchaine fled the scene and led law enforcement on a high-speed vehicle chase.

Duchaine said during Thursday's court hearing that he had been drinking the night he killed Rios. Duchaine said he fled because he was scared.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 29.

___

Information from: Bismarck Tribune, http://www.bismarcktribune.com