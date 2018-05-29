Man pleads guilty to killing Colorado sheriff's deputy

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty to killing a western Colorado sheriff's deputy in 2016.

Twenty-year-old Austin Holzer pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree murder in the death of Mesa County Sheriff's Deputy Derek Geer.

The Daily Sentinel reports that the plea came a week into jury selection for his trial.

Holzer also pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and a sentence-enhancing crime of violence charge. He also agreed to a 70 year prison sentence under the deal with prosecutors.

Holzer was close to turning 18 when Geer was killed and was charged as an adult.

