Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in child's death

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges in the death of his 3-year-old daughter.

Prosecutors say Jocarl Bureau had physically abused his daughter, Jayleah, for months before she died in March 2016 in Concord. Bureau's defense argued there isn't enough evidence to demonstrate that he was responsible for his daughter's death.

Police had found the girl unresponsive and she later died at a hospital. An autopsy revealed she suffered blunt force trauma to the abdomen and her death was ruled a homicide.

WMUR-TV reports that Bureau was sentenced to a minimum of 18 years in prison in the plea deal on Friday.

