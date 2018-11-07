Man pleads guilty to taking pictures of boy in park restroom

STANLEY, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man who acknowledged taking photos of a boy in a park restroom will serve at least two years in state prison.

The Gaston Gazette reports 35-year-old Christopher David Hayes pleaded guilty to felony secret peeping, indecent liberties, assault with a deadly weapon and hit-and-run Tuesday.

Prosecutors say the 10-year-old was using the bathroom May 12 when he heard a camera in the stall next to him and ran out screaming. While trying to leave the park, Hayes ran over someone's foot and backed into a car.

He was arrested later at a rehabilitation center.

His lawyer says alcohol impaired his judgment. The boy's stepmother said in court that he's scared of adult men.

Hayes will be required to register as a sex offender for 30 years.

___

Information from: The Gaston Gazette, http://www.gastongazette.com