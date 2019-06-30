Man pleads in death of girl, 3; 30-year term recommended

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man has pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter in the death of his live-in girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter two years ago.

NJ.com reports that the Camden County prosecutor's office says it will recommend a 30-year sentence for 23-year-old Travis Graham on manslaughter and robbery conspiracy counts.

Authorities say Graham was arrested in a string of armed robberies last year and made statements contradicting earlier remarks about the March 2017 death of Charlette Dawkins.

Prosecutors say he initially said he heard the child fall down a flight of stairs but later said he struck her in the forehead, knocking her down the stairs.

Graham earlier rejected a proposed plea deal carrying a 40-year sentence. Prosecutors say he will have to serve at least 25½ years before being eligible for parole.

