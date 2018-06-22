Man pleads not guilty in car chase that killed officer





This undated image provided by the Milwaukee Police Department shows police officer Charles Irvine, who died Thursday, June 8, 2018, in squad car crash on the city's northwest side. This Thursday, June 7, 2018, photo from video from WITI-TV in Milwaukee shows a squad car after it rolled over near an overpass during a high-speed chase with a motorist who had been driving recklessly in Milwaukee.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A man accused of leading Milwaukee police on a high-speed chase that resulted in the death of an officer has pleaded not guilty to a dozen charges filed against him.

The attorney for 28-year-old Ladell William Harrison made the not guilty pleas on his behalf during a brief hearing Friday. The charges against Harrison include eluding police, resulting in death and injuries. He also faces several drug charges.

Prosecutors say in charging documents that Harrison fled from police when they tried to initiate a traffic stop on June 7. Police lost control of their squad car, which rolled several times before landing on its roof. The officer killed in the crash was 23-year-old Charles Irvine Jr., who was the passenger in the car. His partner suffered a concussion and broken ribs.