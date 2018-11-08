Man pleads not guilty to DUI charges in fatal crash

HYDE PARK, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont man accused of causing a fatal crash while driving under the influence of drugs has pleaded not guilty to additional charges.

WCAX-TV reports 26-year-old Colby Costello pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a charge of driving under the influence of drugs. Costello had originally only been charged with gross negligent operation with death resulting.

Police say Costello was driving 30 mph over the speed limit when he crossed into oncoming traffic, killing 19-year-old Dexter Thurston. An 11-year-old boy in Thurston's vehicle at the time of the crash survived.

According to a toxicology report, there were signs of alprazolam and buprenorphine in Costello's system.

A hearing is scheduled for next month.

