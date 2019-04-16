Man questioned about murder says authorities hiding evidence

CONCORD, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont man questioned by police last year about a homicide says the government continues to withhold evidence against him related to a search of his Concord residence.

Fifty-one year old Shawn Whitcomb and his daughter, 27-year-old Krystal Whitcomb, were arrested on federal drug and gun charges last fall following an investigation targeting them and Michael Pimental, who was found shot to death last year. Pimental was Krystal Whitcomb's boyfriend.

The (Canton) Repository reports that Whitcomb and his attorneys say authorities redacted too much of an affidavit in support of the search warrant used in the federal case.

The government says the redactions are necessary because of the ongoing investigation.

No one has been charged in the death of 37-year-old Pimental, of Waterford.

Prosecutors say the Whitcombs remain persons of interest.