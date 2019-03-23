Man reaches plea deal in death of wife found in pool

WOODBURY, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man accused of killing his wife, dumping her body in their backyard swimming pool and then driving to a local restaurant to get takeout in an attempt to cover up the killing has reportedly accepted a plea deal calling for a 15-year prison term

NJ.com reports that 53-year-old Norman Long pleaded guilty earlier this month to an amended charge of first-degree aggravated manslaughter, according to a copy of the plea agreement. He is to be sentenced May 3.

Prosecutors, who declined comment Friday, said Long told first responders in June 2017 that 47-year-old Michelle Long drowned in the pool, but an autopsy found that the cause of death was blunt force trauma.

Defense attorney David Bahuriak Jr. said his client has accepted responsibility and regrets his actions.

