Man's body found on riverfront in Hannibal

HANNIBAL, Mo. (AP) — Hannibal police are investigating after a man's body was found in the Mississippi River near the historic downtown area of the northeast Missouri town.

The body was found just before 10 a.m. Saturday near a marina not far from the Mark Twain historical sites. Police have not released the victim's name or provided any further details.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisting in the investigation. It isn't clear if foul play is suspected.