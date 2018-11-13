Man's suit in Merillville officer fight proceeds to trial

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A federal appeals court has cleared the way for a civil trial in an Oregon man's lawsuit alleging that he was acting in self-defense when he fought with an Indiana police officer outside a Planned Parenthood clinic.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that the appeals court ruled on Thursday that the level of threat 49-year-old Craig Strand posed to Merrillville Officer Curtis Minchuk is in dispute so the case can proceed to trial.

The 2013 confrontation began over a parking ticket. Court records say Strand punched Minchuk more than 10 times. The lawsuit alleges Strand surrendered before Minchuk shot him in the abdomen.

Strand was convicted of felony battery in 2014 and sentenced to 20 months in prison. Strand's attorney in 2015 filed a $3 million lawsuit against Minchuk and the city of Merrillville.

