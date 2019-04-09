Man says he took bribes for tips on Detroit demolition work

DETROIT (AP) — Federal prosecutors have their first guilty plea in an investigation of corruption in Detroit's home demolition program.

Anthony DaGuanno says he rigged bids for a subcontractor in exchange for more than $372,000. The New Baltimore man was working for Adamo Group, a demolition contractor.

Detroit has been spending millions of dollars in federal money to eliminate thousands of abandoned homes. Another former Adamo employee, Aradondo Haskins, is also appearing in federal court Tuesday. He's accused of accepting $25,000.

Matt Borgula (Bor-GOO'-la), an attorney for Adamo Group, says DaGuanno was a trusted employee who "abused the trust of the company." DaGuanno was fired when he admitted his wrongdoing to his employer.