Man seeks release after slaying retrial deadline expires

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — A New York man who won a new trial in a northwestern Pennsylvania shooting death more than two decades ago is seeking release after a 180-day deadline for the retrial expires Monday.

The Erie Times-News reports that the Erie County district attorney's office asked a federal magistrate Friday to keep 49-year-old Vance Haskell in prison.

The Rochester man was convicted of first-degree murder in the December 1994 slaying of 24-year-old Darrel Cooley. He won an appeal after arguing that a witness said she got nothing for testifying but prosecutors helped her get probation in an unrelated theft case in another county.

Haskell's public defender cites Monday's retrial deadline in seeking his release, but prosecutors say they aren't at fault for delays that have pushed the trial past the deadline.

