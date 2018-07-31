Man sentenced for fatal shooting in popular bar district

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A 30-year-old man has been sentenced to 20 years to life in prison for fatally shooting another man after a fight in a popular bar and entertainment district in Buffalo.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says Jeremy Wright was sentenced Tuesday. Wright pleaded guilty in June to second-degree murder in the killing of 37-year-old Saleem Merukeb.

Authorities say the men got into a fight early on the morning of Nov. 3 on Allen Street. District Attorney John Flynn says Wright went to his car, grabbed a gun and shot Merukeb multiple times as he ran past one of several bars on the street.

At the time of the shooting, residents had been complaining to police and city leaders about rowdy behavior at Allentown bars spilling into the neighborhood.