Man sentenced for role in fatal fire

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Prosecutors say a Vermont man has received a 24-year prison sentence for his role in a deadly fire in 2015.

The office of the U.S. attorney says 34-year-old Howard Hoisington was sentenced Thursday. Hoisington previously pleaded guilty to arson with death resulting and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Court records say Hoisington and five other suspects intended to rob Efren Serrano of drugs and money. Prosecutors say three of them drove to his apartment and doused him and 22-year-old Brittany Burt with gasoline and lit them on fire on Dec. 13, 2015. Burt died of smoke inhalation and Serrano was seriously injured.

Hoisington's attorney did not return a call seeking comment.

Other suspects have pleaded guilty to various charges and are awaiting sentencing.