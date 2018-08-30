Man sentenced for selling drug that caused fatal overdose

BARRE, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont man who sold fentanyl-laced heroin to a man who overdosed on the drug and died has been sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.

The Times Argus reports 25-year-old Jacob Rillo, of Barre, was sentenced Tuesday in Barre to five to 10 years after pleading guilty to multiple charges including dispensing a regulated drug with death resulting and larceny. As part of a plea agreement, the state agreed to drop two other drug charges.

Police say Rillo sold the drug in 2016 to 26-year-old Jessie Boardman who died after buying it. Authorities say Rillo continued selling heroin after Boardman's death.

Rillo's attorney, Colin Seaman, says his client sold drugs to support his own drug habit.

Rillo has pleaded not guilty in another fatal overdose case.

___

