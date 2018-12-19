Man sentenced in 2016 South Carolina highway bridge shooting

LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) — One of two men charged in a 2016 shooting targeting cars on a South Carolina highway has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

News outlets report 24-year-old Brandon Coleman was sentenced Tuesday.

One driver suffered a severe gunshot wound in the shooting from a bridge over Interstate 20.

Coleman had entered an Alford plea to assault and battery. An Alford plea acknowledges prosecutors have enough evidence to convict without the defendant admitting guilt.

Public defender Jael Gilreath sought sympathy, telling the circuit judge Coleman has children and the promise of a good job.

Eleventh Circuit prosecutor Rhonda Patterson says Coleman and co-defendant Kyle Pratt have accused each other of being the shooter. A trial for Pratt hasn't been scheduled.