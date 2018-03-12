Man sentenced to 25 years in Cape Girardeau killing

JACKSON, Mo. (AP) — A Cape Girardeau man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for fatally shooting a man who was standing on a front porch holding a child.

The Southeast Missourian reports 20-year-old Tavious Tipler was sentenced Friday. He pleaded guilty in January to second-degree murder in the March 2016 death of Airious Darling.

Police say Darling was returning a 1-year-old child to the child's father when he was shot while standing on the porch.

Darling was baby-sitting for Corey Gilbert, who told police Tipler meant to shoot him, not Darling, because Gilbert threatened to tell police that Tipler was involved in an earlier robbery.

Information from: Southeast Missourian, http://www.semissourian.com