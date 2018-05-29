Man sentenced to 27 years in slaying of stepfather

MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man has been sentenced to 27 years in state prison in the stabbing death of his stepfather during an altercation at the younger man's apartment.

Forty-four-year-old Stephen Paul pleaded guilty last month to aggravated manslaughter in the August death of 70-year-old Edward Williams in Burlington City.

Burlington County prosecutors sought a 30-year term for Paul, who was initially charged with murder. Authorities said Paul repeatedly stabbed Williams with a knife during a fight.

Prosecutors say Paul must serve nearly 23 years before becoming eligible for parole.