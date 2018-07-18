Man sentenced to 4 years in prison for 7 bank robberies

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man has been sentenced to four years in federal prison for robbing seven banks in 2017.

WMUR-TV reports 43-year-old Chaka Meredith, of Laconia, said Wednesday he was deeply ashamed of his actions.

He had been arrested in February 2017 in Lawrence, Massachusetts.

Prosecutors say Meredith didn't show a weapon during any of the robberies, but he passed notes described as threatening.

Before the robberies, Meredith had no criminal record and served honorably in the Marines. Meredith says he was in a car accident, became addicted to pain pills, and turned to robbery to feed his habit.

