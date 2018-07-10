Man sentenced to 41 years for killing Olympia woman

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A man convicted of killing an Olympia woman whose body was never found has been sentenced to 41 years in prison.

KOMO-TV reports 68-year-old James Stidd was sentenced Monday after a Thurston County jury found him guilty last month of all charges, including second-degree murder for the death of 60-year-old Gail Doyle.

Before the sentence was handed down, Stidd told the court he was innocent and planned to appeal the guilty verdict.

Stidd's lawyer described the ruling as a "life sentence" given Stidd's age.

According to court documents, Doyle was last seen arguing with Stidd at an Olympia bar in June 2016. Authorities found blood and a bloody hammer at Stidd's residence.

Stidd also was found guilty of four counts of unlawful possession of firearm and tampering with physical evidence.

___

Information from: KOMO-TV, http://www.komotv.com/